Andhra's NTR District Collector assures timely paddy procurement

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha assured farmers that the government would procure the entire Rabi season paddy yield without delay.

Lakshmisha visited the paddy procurement process at Nunna village in Vijayawada Rural and directed officials to expedite the shifting of harvested grain.

He confirmed that 9,223 MT of paddy worth Rs 18.81 crore had already been procured and that payments were credited to farmers’ accounts within 24 hours of purchase. “Around 1.66 MT of paddy is likely to yield in the district in this season, of which 38,677 MT of paddy have been harvested so far. Paddy procurement is taking place in 107 Rythu Seva Kendram. A district level control room with 7702003571 was set up to solve the paddy related issues,” he said.