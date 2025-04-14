Andhra Pradesh

Chaathurya emerges as Andhra Pradesh Arts stream topper with 980/1000 marks

Chaathurya chose the HEC stream, focusing on her passion for becoming a government officer.
Tammineni Chaathurya, Intermediate second year (HEC) student from the Government Junior College, Cumbham of Prakasam district, pictured with her Family.
Tammineni Chaathurya, Intermediate second year (HEC) student from the Government Junior College, Cumbham of Prakasam district, pictured with her Family.
ONGOLE: Tammineni Chaathurya, an Intermediate 2nd-year student from Mokshagundam village, has secured the State’s highest marks in the Arts (HEC) group in the recent Intermediate examinations, achieving an impressive 980/1000 marks.

Coming from a middle-class agricultural family, Chaathurya is determined to pursue a career in civil services or competitive exams like IAS and IPS. Her father, Tammineni Lakshmi Reddy, is a farmer, and Chaathurya was raised with the support of her paternal grandparents.

Chaathurya chose the HEC stream, focusing on her passion for becoming a government officer. She excelled in her studies, scoring 545/600 in her SSC exams, and continued her remarkable performance in Intermediate, topping the state with 490/500 marks in her Junior Intermediate exams.

Cumbham Government Junior College Principal and the Prakasam District RIO A Simon Victor congratulated Chaathurya on her achievement and wished her success in her future goals.

