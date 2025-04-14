Chaathurya emerges as Andhra Pradesh Arts stream topper with 980/1000 marks

ONGOLE: Tammineni Chaathurya, an Intermediate 2nd-year student from Mokshagundam village, has secured the State’s highest marks in the Arts (HEC) group in the recent Intermediate examinations, achieving an impressive 980/1000 marks.

Coming from a middle-class agricultural family, Chaathurya is determined to pursue a career in civil services or competitive exams like IAS and IPS. Her father, Tammineni Lakshmi Reddy, is a farmer, and Chaathurya was raised with the support of her paternal grandparents.

Chaathurya chose the HEC stream, focusing on her passion for becoming a government officer. She excelled in her studies, scoring 545/600 in her SSC exams, and continued her remarkable performance in Intermediate, topping the state with 490/500 marks in her Junior Intermediate exams.

Cumbham Government Junior College Principal and the Prakasam District RIO A Simon Victor congratulated Chaathurya on her achievement and wished her success in her future goals.