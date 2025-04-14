Eight killed, eight injured in firecracker unit blast in Andhra's Anakapalle

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least eight workers lost their lives, and eight others suffered injuries in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kailasapatnam village of Kotauratla mandal, Anakapalle district, on Sunday.

The fire, which broke out following the explosion, spread rapidly through the unit, engulfing the entire premises within minutes and reducing it to rubble.

According to reports, the blast occurred when a large stockpile of firecrackers caught fire, triggering a series of explosions. A total of 16 workers were present in the unit at the time of the incident. The deceased have been identified as Dadi Ramalakshmi (35) of Rajupeta, Puram Papa (40), Gumpina Venubabu (34), Sangarati Govindu (40), and Appikonda Pallayya (50) of Kailasapatnam, Senapati Baburao (55) of Chowduvada, Devara Nirmala (38) of Vetlapalem, and Hemanth (20) of Bheemunipatnam.

Of the injured, six are undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, while two others are being treated at the Narsipatnam Area Hospital.

Speaking to the media, KGH Superintendent Dr P Sivananda said, “Soon after we received the alert about the accident, all departments, including the plastic surgery, paramedical, and allied medical teams, were put on standby to attend to the victims. Upon their arrival at KGH, the injured were directly shifted to the burns ward operation theatre instead of the general casualty ward to immediately clean their wounds and prevent infection.”

He further stated that among the patients admitted, one man sustained 90 percent burns, another had 50 percent, and a third suffered 30 percent burns. “Though the burns are external, we are also monitoring for internal damage, especially to the lungs, as the victims may have inhaled chemical smoke. It will take at least two to three days to fully assess the extent of internal injuries,” he explained.