Lack of progress in ‘Kodi Katti’ case deplorable: Retired IPS ABV

KAKINADA: Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao voiced concern over the governance record of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a media interaction on Sunday. Rao pointed to what he described as significant lapses in administration, and misuse of authority during Jagan’s tenure, urging for greater accountability.

Highlighting the prolonged delay in the Kodi Katti Srinivas case, Rao expressed dismay over the lack of progress, describing it as a setback to justice. Srinivas has been incarcerated since 2018 following an alleged attack on Jagan at Visakhapatnam Airport.

Emphasising the need for a fair and timely judicial process, Rao said, “Cases should be resolved based on evidence, not left unresolved to harm someone’s future.” He felt that the incident might have been amplified for political purposes.

Rao further criticised Jagan’s leadership, asserting that it negatively impacted AP’s economic growth over the past five years. He accused the previous regime of prioritising political strategies over public welfare. He urged the people to carefully evaluate leadership choices moving forward, stressing the importance of effective governance for AP’s future.