Sankharavam speakers slam BJP government over Waqf Bill

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders and activists at the Samaikya Sankharavam Sabha, held on Sunday at Siddhartha Auditorium, strongly criticised the BJP-led Central government for allegedly promoting communal divisions and unilaterally passing contentious laws such as the Waqf Bill.

Organised by the Society for Communal Harmony, the all-party meeting brought together political leaders, legal experts, journalists, and activists. They accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration of serving corporate and sectarian agendas while ignoring national unity and public welfare. The speakers condemned the Waqf Bill as a “black law” passed without proper consultation.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Imran Pratap Khadri warned of authoritarian tendencies, drawing parallels with historical dictators. He accused the BJP of manipulating religious sentiments to divide Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, instead of addressing unemployment, women’s safety, and farmers’ rights.

The session opened with tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jyotirao Phule, BR Ambedkar, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Senior SC advocate Prashant Bhushan criticised the BJP and RSS for using mainstream media for propaganda. CPI leader Azeez Pasha and CPM’s V Srinivasa Rao denounced Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s alleged communal rhetoric.