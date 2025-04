ANANTAPUR: Three women were killed and 11 others injured in a road accident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday near Dhanapuram on the Kodikonda Check Post–Sira National Highway in Parigi mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

The accident took place when an unidentified vehicle rammed into a stationary auto carrying a Bhajan troupe returning to Dodagatta village in Roddam mandal after a performance at Kotipi Chowdamma temple in Hindupuram mandal. Two injured in critical condition.