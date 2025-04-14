TTD Chairman refutes claim of 100 cows’ death

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu on Sunday dismissed allegations by former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy regarding the deaths of 100 cows at the TTD goshala, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

After inspecting the SV Dairy Farm, Naidu said the cows receive timely feed, veterinary care, and are housed in proper conditions. He accused Reddy of misleading the public using outdated and manipulated images, and cited a vigilance report from Reddy’s tenure, which pointed to expired medicines and pest-infested feed.

Naidu alleged corruption in engineering works under Reddy’s leadership, claiming contractors had paid commissions. He warned against dragging TTD into political disputes and questioned Reddy’s motives in targeting the institution.

TTD Chairman clarified that reported cow deaths were due to old age, not neglect.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and TDP leaders submitted a memorandum seeking a probe into financial irregularities and action against those defaming TTD.