TTD’s Divya Kshetrams hit by staff crunch

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of India’s wealthiest temples, faces a severe staff shortage. With over 108 employees retired as of March 31, 2025, and an estimated 500 more expected to retire by June, maintaining existing temples has become challenging.

This shortage poses significant concerns as TTD plans to construct “Divya Kshetrams” (Srivari Temples) in every state.

The lack of essential staff, particularly Archakas trained in Pancharatra and Vaikhanasa Agama, crucial for temple operations, raises questions about the feasibility of the expansion. While TTD is optimistic about simultaneous construction and recruitment, some experts urge the temple board to prioritize addressing the staff crunch over new temple construction.

The staff shortage at TTD has reached a critical point, forcing the organization to rely heavily on local volunteers for sensitive tasks like Hundi counting at outside temples.

A recent incident exposed this vulnerability when a staff member was suspended in March for allegedly manipulating foreign currency denominations in a Hundi, amounting to Rs 6.5 lakh, with an ongoing police investigation.