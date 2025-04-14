Withdraw move to maintain Smriti Vanam under PPP mode: CPM urges Andhra government

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to withdraw the proposal to maintain Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao expressed concern over the proposal, following an announcement by the NTR District Collector inviting tenders for the PPP arrangement.

The Smriti Vanam, located at PWD Grounds, is a cherished public space that attracts visitors from across Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised that the site, a unique tourist attraction in Vijayawada, should remain accessible to all rather than being handed over to private entities.

He warned that privatisation of the Smriti Vanam would lead to its commercialisation, undermining its social and cultural significance.