YSRCP to emphasise grassroots presence across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to strengthen the YSRCP from the grassroots level, a key coordination meeting with all affiliated wings of the party was held at the central office in Tadepalli on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, YSRCP State general secretary, and incharge of affiliated wings. It focused on building the party’s organisational structure from the booth level, and preparing for future political challenges.

Chevireddy emphasised that the party must identify, and appoint committed, hardworking, and capable individuals to leadership roles. He stressed the need to complete the formation of committees across all levels on a priority basis.

The leaders highlighted that affiliated wings should act as the backbone of the party, playing a crucial role in mobilising public support, and exposing the failures of the TDP-led NDA government, and its unfulfilled poll promises.

The leadership also decided to hold structured training sessions to equip party workers with the skills needed for effective communication and organisation.

The meeting laid out a clear action plan to boost grassroots presence, and prepare for intensified political activity in the coming months.