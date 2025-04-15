Andhra Health Minister orders probe against drug inspector over graft charges

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered a regular departmental inquiry into allegations of corruption against a drug inspector who served in Adoni prior to 2024.

The official is accused of demanding annual bribes from medical retailers and shielding violators from action.

According to sources, the drug inspector allegedly collected bribe from chemists in exchange for turning a blind eye to irregularities. He also reportedly defied orders from his superiors by failing to suspend a chemist who had committed serious violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. A preliminary inquiry conducted into the matter substantiated the allegations.

Based on the findings, the Minister directed initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, citing behaviour unbecoming of a public servant and violation of integrity norms.

The decision came during a recent review meeting on enforcement by the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), where the Minister expressed serious concern over negligence and lapses by some field-level officials. He warned of stringent action against those indulging in misconduct.

“There will be no tolerance for corruption or negligence. Officials are expected to uphold the highest standards of accountability and enforcement,” Gottipati said during the meeting. The DCA currently operates with 47 Drug Inspectors against a sanctioned strength of 59.