Andhra Minister Lokesh to felicitate 52 government merit students

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will felicitate 52 meritorious students from government junior and vocational colleges at his residence in Undavalli on Tuesday, as part of the State government’s push to promote academic excellence in educational institutions.

Lokesh will interact with the students, which aims to bring government junior and vocational colleges on par with private institutions.

He will felicitate 28 students from government junior colleges, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), APR Junior Colleges, Adarsh Schools, and High School Plus programmes, along with 24 students from government vocational colleges. Among the total, six students have demonstrated exceptional and diverse talents.

The detailed list includes 29 students from government junior colleges, seven from KGBVs, seven from APR Junior Colleges, six from Adarsh Schools, and three from High School Plus.