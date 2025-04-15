Andhra Pradesh allots 21.16 acres of land to TCS at lease price of 99 paisa

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet on Tuesday allotted 21.16 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at a symbolic lease price of just 99 paisa. State IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who was instrumental in the allotment of the land to the tech giant said that the company will invest Rs 1370 crore in the unit that will be built on the allotted land and would create as many as 12,000 jobs.

Lokesh had visited Tata House in October last year and made a strong pitch for TCS to set up a large development centre in the state.

With continuous follow-ups and discussions between the state government and the TCS, Lokesh ultimately succeeded in paving the way for what is being seen as a significant step towards attracting investments and creating a vibrant IT sector in the state.

Apart from the land allotment, the Cabinet also approved an ordinance to implement the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SC) into 3 groups for fair reservation based on population and social status.