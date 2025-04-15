Andhra Pradesh Governor heaps praise on Ambedkar

VIJAYAWADA/ ONGOLE/ GUNTUR: Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at Raj Bhavan on Monday, recalling his pivotal role in drafting the Constitution and championing social justice.

Ambedkar Jayanti was observed with grandeur across NTR, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts. Public representatives and officials participated in ceremonies, garlanding statues and addressing gatherings.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, and Krishna Collector DK Balaji paid tributes at Lakshmi Talkies Centre in Machilipatnam. Ravindra criticised the previous regime for abandoning the Ambedkar Bhavan project.

At Ongole, MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao said Ambedkar’s vision inspires the government’s welfare programmes. Attendees, including Mayor G Sujatha and Collector Thameem Ansariya, shared a co-linear meal symbolising equality.

In Guntur, Minister Gottaipati Ravi Kumar highlighted Ambedkar’s contribution to education and the Constitution. He announced plans to build a library named after Ambedkar in Addanki.

Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam in Vijayawada and various locations across the state witnessed special programmes and floral tributes.

Officials reiterated the need to uphold Ambedkar’s ideals of equality, education and justice for all sections of society.