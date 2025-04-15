APSCHE launches File Information Status System

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) launched the File Information Status System on April 14 to streamline administrative processes and enhance stakeholder engagement. The launch, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti, reaffirmed APSCHE’s commitment to Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision of inclusive development and transparency.

The digital platform aims to eliminate the need for physical visits to the APSCHE office. Students, faculty, and institutional heads can now track the status of their files and applications in real time. The system reflects the Council’s motto: “No wasting money, No travel, Just instant access to APSCHE,” promoting ease of access, accountability, and operational efficiency.

Chairman of APSCHE Prof K Madhu Murthy said the initiative marks a major milestone in the Council’s digital transformation. “This initiative will reduce unnecessary delays, promote transparency, and allow officers to focus on core functions rather than responding to frequent in-person inquiries,” he stated.

Every file movement is recorded and accessible online, enhancing transparency and building trust in APSCHE operations.

Prof Madhu said the platform ensures that every stakeholder, whether a student, faculty member, or institutional head, can engage with APSCHE more transparently and efficiently. By minimising manual tracking and in-person visits, the system is expected to improve productivity, speed up decision-making, and enhance coordination with universities and affiliated colleges. APSCHE officials and staff have received training to ensure smooth integration of the platform across departments.

The File Information Status System is now live and accessible through APSCHE’s official portal, marking a step forward in tech-enabled, paperless governance in the higher education sector.