Coastal Railway Corridor to boost transport, logistics by connecting Andhra's ports

KAKINADA: The Coastal Railway Corridor (CRC) project for Andhra Pradesh is set to revolutionise the State’s economy by enhancing agriculture, industry, and tourism, benefiting coastal districts such as Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur.

The railway corridor will connect major ports, including Kakinada Gateway, Kakinada Port, Krishnapatnam, and Nizampatnam, improving logistics and reducing travel time between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by 40–50 km.

This Coastal Railway Corridor project will significantly boost the transport of essential products, including aqua, petroleum, and gas, which are integral to industrial growth and related service sectors.

Moreover, the railway corridor will enhance the transportation of agricultural products, such as coconut, banana, paddy, and seafood, stimulating further growth in both agriculture and industry.

Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas Tangella recently raised the importance of the CRC in Parliament, urging the government to prioritise the project due to its immense potential in driving economic development across the State. The existing railway line from Kakinada to Kotipalli is operational, and the construction of the Kotipalli to Narasapur section is underway.

However, a crucial 100-kilometre extension from Narasapur to Machilipatnam, Repalle, Nizampatnam, and Bapatla is essential for the full realisation of the CRC. This extension will provide an alternative to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai mainline, alleviating congestion and improving overall efficiency.