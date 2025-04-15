Coastal Railway Corridor to boost transport, logistics by connecting Andhra's ports

KAKINADA: The Coastal Railway Corridor (CRC) project for Andhra Pradesh is set to revolutionise the State’s economy by enhancing agriculture, industry, and tourism, benefiting coastal districts such as Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur.
The railway corridor will connect major ports, including Kakinada Gateway, Kakinada Port, Krishnapatnam, and Nizampatnam, improving logistics and reducing travel time between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by 40–50 km.
This Coastal Railway Corridor project will significantly boost the transport of essential products, including aqua, petroleum, and gas, which are integral to industrial growth and related service sectors.
Moreover, the railway corridor will enhance the transportation of agricultural products, such as coconut, banana, paddy, and seafood, stimulating further growth in both agriculture and industry.
Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas Tangella recently raised the importance of the CRC in Parliament, urging the government to prioritise the project due to its immense potential in driving economic development across the State. The existing railway line from Kakinada to Kotipalli is operational, and the construction of the Kotipalli to Narasapur section is underway.
However, a crucial 100-kilometre extension from Narasapur to Machilipatnam, Repalle, Nizampatnam, and Bapatla is essential for the full realisation of the CRC. This extension will provide an alternative to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai mainline, alleviating congestion and improving overall efficiency.
The proposed railway corridor will further enhance connectivity between key industrial hubs, such as Lyfius, DIVIS Pharmaceuticals, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, and various oil refineries, facilitating easier logistics for both industrial goods and agricultural produce.
In addition to logistical improvements, the CRC will pass through the scenic regions of Konaseema and Diviseema, situated between the Godavari and Krishna rivers.
Indian Red Cross Society Andhra Pradesh chairman and Cocanada Town Passengers Association president YD Rama Rao has been spearheading efforts to promote the corridor. He and his organisation have consistently argued that Andhra Pradesh holds immense development potential and could significantly contribute to national growth.
With Andhra Pradesh boasting a 974-kilometre coastline, developing the CRC is not only feasible but necessary for the State’s progress. The project will serve as a vital infrastructure enhancement, connecting industries and agricultural zones, and promoting sustainable development.
By improving transport links, the CRC will help unlock significant growth opportunities in agriculture, industry, and tourism, making it a critical project for the State’s future economic success.