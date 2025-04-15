Dr BR Ambedkar laid foundation to modern India: Andhra BJP chief Purandeswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : BJP State president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Union Minister of State Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma and several district officials paid rich tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary on Monday in the Godavari districts.

In Rajamahendravaram, MP Purandeswari garlanded Ambedkar’s statue at Gokavaram bus stand and hailed him as a visionary who laid the foundation for modern India. She criticised the Congress party for disrespecting Ambedkar.

BJP MLC Somu Veerraju and district president Pikki Nagender were present at the event.

In Bhimavaram, Union Minister Srinivasa Varma paid tributes at Ambedkar Circle. The newly elected MLC said Ambedkar gifted the nation with an inclusive Constitution and that the Modi government is committed to his vision by working for the welfare of deprived sections.

Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju also paid homage by garlanding Ambedkar’s statue in Bhimavaram.

In Palakollu, Water Resources Minister Dr N Ramanaidu participated in Ambedkar statue slab works and said he felt privileged to contribute to the construction.