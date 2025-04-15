Guntur’s Rasheed makes dream debut for Chennai Super Kings

GUNTUR: Guntur’s Shaik Rasheed made a dream debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), playing a vital role in their much-needed win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 20-year-old not only became CSK’s youngest-ever opener at 20 years and 202 days, but also brought a stroke of luck to the struggling side, helping them snap a string of back-to-back losses. His confident 27 off 19 balls, laced with six boundaries, helped CSK get off to a brisk start in their chase of 167, setting the tone for a victory.

Rasheed built a solid 52-run opening stand with Rachin Ravindra, a crucial partnership that helped CSK reach 54 runs in the powerplay-only the third time in seven matches this season that the team crossed 50 in the first six overs. Rasheed’s approach at the top was key to the team’s turnaround, and his debut proved to be a turning point for CSK’s morale.

Born on September 24, 2004, in Guntur, he had been part of the CSK since 2023 but finally got his opportunity after being picked in the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 30 lakh. Before his debut, he had impressed in domestic cricket with over 1200 First-Class runs, and as vice-captain of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning team.