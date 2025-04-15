Guntur’s Rasheed makes dream debut for Chennai Super Kings

GUNTUR: Guntur’s Shaik Rasheed made a dream debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), playing a vital role in their much-needed win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 20-year-old not only became CSK’s youngest-ever opener at 20 years and 202 days, but also brought a stroke of luck to the struggling side, helping them snap a string of back-to-back losses. His confident 27 off 19 balls, laced with six boundaries, helped CSK get off to a brisk start in their chase of 167, setting the tone for a victory.
Rasheed built a solid 52-run opening stand with Rachin Ravindra, a crucial partnership that helped CSK reach 54 runs in the powerplay-only the third time in seven matches this season that the team crossed 50 in the first six overs. Rasheed’s approach at the top was key to the team’s turnaround, and his debut proved to be a turning point for CSK’s morale.
Born on September 24, 2004, in Guntur, he had been part of the CSK since 2023 but finally got his opportunity after being picked in the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 30 lakh. Before his debut, he had impressed in domestic cricket with over 1200 First-Class runs, and as vice-captain of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning team.
Rasheed’s cricket journey has been one of grit and sacrifice. A massive MS Dhoni fan, he was supported by his father, Shaik Balisha Vali, who picked up odd jobs in Hyderabad while Rasheed trained professionally. Despite financial struggles, his family remained committed to nurturing his cricketing talent. His journey began with gully cricket in Guntur, where neighbours often complained about broken windows from his sixes-a sign of his potential early on.
Celebrations erupted in Guntur, with friends, family, and neighbours bursting firecrackers. The proud moment also caught the attention of leaders, including Minister Nara Lokesh, who congratulated Rasheed on X, calling his journey ‘one of grit and passion’ and a ‘proud moment for Andhra Pradesh.’
With CSK hoping to regain momentum this season, Rasheed’s rise offers fresh hope not just for the team, but for young cricketers across the country.
CSK captain MS Dhoni praised Rasheed for his knock during the post-match presentation, saying: “Rasheed has been with us for a few years, and we’ve seen improvement in his batting in the nets against both fast bowlers and spinners. We needed to make some changes, as we were getting the same results from our usual approach. He batted really well today. But this is just the start, he has the ability to dominate with authentic shots, unlike some other batters.”