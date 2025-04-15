Liquor scam: SIT officials raid Kasireddy’s properties

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe alleged irregularities in the liquor policy implemented during the previous YSRCP government, conducted surprise raids at the residences and offices of Kasireddy Rajashekar Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday.

The raids followed Kasireddy’s failure to respond to three notices issued by investigation officers. Three special teams were deployed to search his house and multiple office locations across Hyderabad, seizing what officials described as incriminating evidence.

According to sources, SIT chief SV Rajashekhar Babu served the notices to Kasireddy Rajashekar Reddy, an IT consultant during the YSRCP government, in connection with the multi-crore liquor scam.

The SIT was formed based on a complaint filed by TDP leaders to investigate alleged misappropriation and irregularities in the liquor policy, which is said to have caused significant losses to the State exchequer.

During the investigation, SIT officials reportedly uncovered the involvement of political leaders, private individuals and others, along with major discrepancies in liquor sales.

Statements recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC from excise officials. It was suggested that the scam may exceed Rs 4,000 crore.