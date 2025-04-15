Man kills pregnant wife over quarrel in Vizag; arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM: A nine-month pregnant woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband after an argument at Madhurawada under PM Palem police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Monday morning.

Police identified the accused as Gnaneshwar (28), a resident of Duvvada in Visakhapatnam, and the deceased as Anusha (27), from Anakapalle district.

PM Palem Circle Inspector Bala Krishna said Anusha had married her boyfriend Gnaneshwar two years ago against her family’s wishes. The couple had been living in a rented house in Madhurawada, and Gnaneshwar ran a fast-food stall in the city.

According to reports, Gnaneshwar informed Anusha’s family and friends that she had fallen unconscious. However, doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead. Suspecting foul play, her family approached the police.

During interrogation, Gnaneshwar confessed to strangling Anusha with a cloth following a quarrel. Police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted to King George Hospital for postmortem examination.