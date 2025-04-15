Manager booked after firecracker unit blast in Andhra's Anakapalle

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday announced Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased in the Kailasapatnam cracker unit blast.

Speaking to mediapersons in Anakapalle, she said, “Though the usual compensation for fire accident victims is Rs 5 lakh, the government has announced an enhanced ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the families of the deceased.” An ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh would be provided to each injured person by the State government, while the Centre has also announced Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Forensic samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed analysis. Legal action will follow after the full report is received, and a State-wide probe is underway to check cracker units for adherence to safety norms. Anitha said 21 licensed firecracker units operate in Anakapalle. A committee will be formed to inspect all such units in the State.

Anakapalle police registered a case against M Janakiram, the manager of Vijayalaxmi Ganesh Fireworks, who sustained burn injuries. Proprietor Appikonda Pallayya (50) died in the blast. Police booked Janakiram under Sections 105 and 125 (a) read with 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. Anakapalle SP Tuhin Sinha said preliminary findings revealed that the unit had a permissible limit of 15 kg of raw materials, and the forensic report will confirm whether this exceeded.