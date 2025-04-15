Power utilities geared up to ensure 24x7 supply: APTRANSCO CS

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh power utilities have intensified measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the State as summer temperatures and power demand continue to rise.
Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman and Managing Director of APTRANSCO K Vijayanand on Monday said the utilities remain fully geared to meet the increasing grid load and are exploring all possible measures to ensure 24x7 quality power supply to all consumers, including remote rural areas.
At a programme held in Vidyut Soudha on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary, he stated that the government is working with a firm resolve to ensure affordable and uninterrupted electricity for domestic and industrial consumers. He said the farming community continues to receive nine hours of free power supply during the day for agricultural use.
According to AP State Load Dispatch Centre data, the State recorded its highest power consumption of the year on March 28, 2025, reaching 256.8 million units (MU). Between January and March 2025, the total energy demand met stood at 20,498 MU, slightly higher than the 20,475 MU recorded in the same period in 2024. From April 1 to 12, 2025, the demand met stood at 2,801 MU. Officials expect daily power consumption to touch 260 MU in the coming months.
Chief Secretary Vijayanand highlighted the inclusive, welfare-oriented measures undertaken by the power sector under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the support of Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar. He said the government provides substantial tariff subsidies to benefit a wide range of consumer categories.
“Under the Uchita Vyavasaya Vidyut Pathakam, agriculture consumers receive nine hours of free power daily. To ensure 24x7 affordable supply, the government bears the additional ARR gap as domestic subsidy. Aquaculture farmers with farms up to 10 acres receive power at `1.50/unit, with `2.35/unit subsidised by the government,” he said.
He added that SC/ST households receive up to 200 units of free power per month, along with rooftop solar systems up to 2KW. Other concessions include free power to horticulture nurseries, dhobi ghats, BPL Rajaka laundries, goldsmith shops and MBC households. Handloom households receive 200 units free per month, and power looms up to 500 units. The government also offers a special tariff of `3.75/unit to the rolled gold industry in Machilipatnam.
JMD APTRANSCO Kirthi Chekuri, APGENCO Director M Sujaya Kumar, and senior officials were present.