Power utilities geared up to ensure 24x7 supply: APTRANSCO CS

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh power utilities have intensified measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the State as summer temperatures and power demand continue to rise.

Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman and Managing Director of APTRANSCO K Vijayanand on Monday said the utilities remain fully geared to meet the increasing grid load and are exploring all possible measures to ensure 24x7 quality power supply to all consumers, including remote rural areas.

At a programme held in Vidyut Soudha on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary, he stated that the government is working with a firm resolve to ensure affordable and uninterrupted electricity for domestic and industrial consumers. He said the farming community continues to receive nine hours of free power supply during the day for agricultural use.

According to AP State Load Dispatch Centre data, the State recorded its highest power consumption of the year on March 28, 2025, reaching 256.8 million units (MU). Between January and March 2025, the total energy demand met stood at 20,498 MU, slightly higher than the 20,475 MU recorded in the same period in 2024. From April 1 to 12, 2025, the demand met stood at 2,801 MU. Officials expect daily power consumption to touch 260 MU in the coming months.