Retired IPS ABV hints at political entry, lambasts former Andhra CM Jagan

KAKINADA: Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao on Sunday visited individuals allegedly affected during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as part of his statewide outreach programme.

He met Janipalli Srinivas who was implicated in the Kodi Katti incident, in Amalapuram and is expected to visit the family of one Veedhi Subrahmanyam in Kakinada next.

Speaking to mediapersons, ABV revealed his intention to enter politics, though he has not yet decided on joining any existing political party.

“I want to stand by the people who have suffered,” he said, emphasising that many lives were lost during Jagan’s five-year rule, and he too was a victim of political vendetta.

Sources indicate that ABV was offered the position of RTC Chairman by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after assuming office, but the former IPS officer reportedly declined the offer respectfully.

The former IPS officer’s remarks, labelling the previous YSRCP government’s tenure as ‘monstrous’, have triggered political discussions.