Stormy winds, hailstones lash Andhra's Prakasam; one dead

ONGOLE: Several areas of western Prakasam district experienced heavy rains, hailstones, and stormy winds with thunder and lightning on Sunday evening.

A 56-year-old woman, D Venkata Lakshmamma, died when a compound wall collapsed on her in Kanigiri. In Vengamukkapalem village, a youngster was severely injured after a live electric wire fell on him.

He is undergoing treatment. Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed power officials to extend immediate support to the victim. Several vehicles and houses were damaged.

Crops like tobacco, Bengal gram, black gram, chillies, and paddy in harvesting stage were affected, leaving farmers worried. Tobacco growers said their produce got discoloured and feared price drops.

Officials were told to conduct field surveys to assess crop and property damage. Agriculture department teams began inspecting the affected areas.