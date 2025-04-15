Three killed, two injured after speeding SUV rams into police vehicle in Andhra's Kadappa

KADAPA: A high-speed road accident near Nadimpalle in Vontimitta mandal, Kadapa district, claimed three lives and left two others injured. The incident involved a Scorpio SUV, an electric bus, and a highway patrol (Rakshak) vehicle.

Vontimitta police said the Scorpio, travelling from Tirupati to Nandyal at over 100 kmph, rammed into an electric bus heading towards Tirupati from Kadapa. The force of the collision propelled the Scorpio into a highway patrol vehicle trailing the bus, which subsequently hit a roadside tree. The Scorpio was completely mangled, with its roof torn off. The three occupants inside died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

The Police identified the deceased as Dharma Reddy of Kothapalli in Chagalamarri mandal, Vinod of Somayajulapalli village in Bandi Atmakur mandal, and Tejeshwar Naidu of Nandyal.

Sunil Kumar, sustained serious injuries. Constable Raghunath Reddy, who was driving the Rakshak vehicle, and another individual were also injured.

Vontimitta Circle Inspector (CI) Babu and Sub-Inspector (SI) Shivaprasad reached the scene and shifted the injured to Kadapa Government Hospital using 108 emergency services. The Police confirmed that the accident was caused by the excessive speed of the Scorpio. They registered a case and launched an investigation.

Minister for Transport and Youth Services Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy offered condolences to the families of the deceased and directed medical officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.