TTD EO hits back, says cow deaths above ‘normal’ during YSRCP rule

TIRUPATI : Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J J Shyamala Rao on Monday refuted the allegations made by former TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy over the death of 100 cows in TTD Goshala as baseless and made with the intention to malign the reputation of TTD, thereby hurting the sentiments of scores of Hindus.

Citing the TTD Vigilance Report, the EO said there were a lot of corrupt practices carried out in SV Gosala from March 2021 to March 2024 and explained in detail about the misappropriation of funds during that time with the help of video clippings and statistical evidence.

The EO said, on an average, nearly 15 cows die every month due to old age and some other diseases. He said in 2024, 179 cows died in SV Gosala, and from January to March this year, around 43 cows died because of old age and diseases. He said a total of 59 calves have also born during the same period this year.

He added that when the reality is like this, it is unfortunate that the former TTD Board Chief made baseless allegations that TTD has ignored the fodder for the cows which resulted in the deaths of these cattle. In fact, the TTD Vigilance Report clearly said about the negligence shown and the misappropriation of funds during the YSRCP regime in SV Gosala. Unhygienic and poor-quality fodder was given to cattle, illegal floating of fodder tenders. The YSRCP regime also prevented vigilance inquiry to suppress the cow deaths, among many other issues.

“If they (the YSRCP leaders) are really concerned about the cows, then why they have they not carried out any investigation on all these irregularities during their ruling? After the appointment of the new director for SV Gohala, all these issues came to the fore, and at present, we are correcting all the lacunae,” the EO asserted.

Earlier, the TTD EO said that since last June, many reforms were brought to TTD, including enhancement of the taste of Annaprasadam and Srivari Prasadams, laddu quality, transparency in Seva, Darshan tickets, and accommodation, getting rid of brokers, strengthening the IT wing of TTD, and transferring incompetent persons holding superior posts.