Villagers expel family over dowry death, transfer property to kids in Andhra's Vidavur

NELLORE: Villagers of Utukuru Peddaputapalle, in Vidavalur mandal have expelled a family accused of killing their daughter-in-law for dowry and decided to transfer the family’s property to the victim’s children.

The decision was taken by village elders, led by the local Kapu community leader, following the gruesome murder of Suguna, a young woman who was allegedly beaten to death by her husband Harikrishna, his parents, and other family members on April 10, 2025. The accused then staged the crime scene to make it appear as a suicide. Suguna, originally from Tatithetlapalem in Bogole mandal, married Harikrishna in 2021. The couple had two children.

Over time, Harikrishna and his father Nagur reportedly developed a severe gambling habit and began pressuring Suguna for more dowry. The situation escalated tragically when Harikrishna, along with his father, mother and other relatives, allegedly murdered Suguna.

Outraged by the incident, the villagers decided to expel the family. In an unprecedented move, the village elders also resolved to ensure that the family’s property is legally transferred to Suguna’s children. Nellore rural DSP G Srinivasa Rao confirmed that Harikrishna, Nagur, and Narasamma have been arrested. He added, “Villagers who try to block entry of Suguna’s family members will be summoned and given counselling.”