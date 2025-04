GUNTUR: On the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to social justice and the upliftment of underprivileged communities, particularly Dalits.

Speaking at a public meeting in Ponnekallu village of the Tadikonda constituency on Monday, he announced the revival of the Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme, aimed at assisting Scheduled Caste (SC) students in pursuing higher education abroad. He also promised to establish more residential schools to ensure quality education for marginalized children.

Naidu participated in the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations by paying floral tributes and interacting with locals as part of the “Margadarsi-Bangaru Kutumbam” (Mentor-Golden Family) initiative. He criticized the previous YSRCP government for its lack of action regarding public welfare and He condemned the opposition for spreading false claims about cow deaths in Tirumala. He questioned their sudden display of religious devotion, given their history of temple desecration.

Recalling various instances of misinformation, including the pink diamond conspiracy and the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, he accused the previous YSRCP regime of manipulating public sentiment through lies to secure electoral victories. “If we don’t expose such conspiracies, it will harm society,” he warned.

Naidu strongly defended the P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) model, describing it as a revolutionary welfare initiative aimed at eliminating poverty and inequality.