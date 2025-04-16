110 theatre artistes to receive Andhra Pradesh's prestigious Kandukuri awards

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced the recipients of the Kandukuri Theatre Awards for 2025, which will be presented on Wednesday to mark the 177th birth anniversary of social reformer and literary figure Kandukuri Veeresalingam.

Three eminent theatre artists will receive the State-Level Kandukuri Prestigious Theatre Awards, while 107 artists from various districts will be honoured with District-Level Kandukuri Distinguished Awards in recognition of their contributions to theatre and the performing arts in Andhra Pradesh.

Culture, Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh said the awards ceremony will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

Minister Kandula Durgesh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to cultural development and announced that Telugu Drama Day will be celebrated annually on a grand scale by the Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Drama Development Corporation.

The awardees were selected by a committee chaired by renowned film writer Dr Burra Sai Madhav, along with theatre experts Gummadi Gopalakrishna, Patibandla Ananda Rao and others.

Minister Durgesh also added that the State government will present `1 lakh and a certificate to each State-Level awardee. Aaradyula Venkateswara Rao (Tenali), Dr Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao (Chilakaluripet), and Gurrala Ravi Krishna (Nandyal) have been named for the top honours.