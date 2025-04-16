232 health staff in Andhra Pradesh caught faking attendance

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: As many as 232 government health employees in the State have been caught tampering with facial recognition attendance systems using State-issued iPhones, with 460 manipulation attempts recorded across 26 districts—raising urgent questions about digital governance, staff accountability, and potential disciplinary action.

The tampering involved altering the date and time settings on iPhones to fake log-ins and falsely mark attendance in the Medical and Family Welfare Department. The discovery was made during a recent official review, prompting concern among senior administrators and triggering discussions on tighter controls.

An internal audit revealed that the manipulated devices belonged to Civil Assistant Surgeons, Assistant Professors, Programme Coordinators, Consultants, Staff Nurses, MLHPs, Data Entry Operators, and other personnel. Alarmingly, even staff from the MD National Health Mission were involved.

Officials said some employees attempted to bypass the system repeatedly—one officer made 14 attempts, another 12, with several others making between six and nine attempts.

Srikakulam recorded the highest number of violations, with 25 employees making 61 attempts. It was followed by NTR (24 staff, 49 attempts), Parvathipuram Manyam (16 staff, 39 attempts), Annamayya (13 staff, 33 attempts), and Bapatla (12 staff, 32 attempts). Other districts, including Konaseema, Prakasam, Vizag, Kakinada, and Krishna, also reported numerous cases.

The State had introduced facial recognition attendance systems after earlier instances of staff using latex thumb covers to manipulate fingerprint-based systems. However, this new method of tampering has exposed persistent vulnerabilities in digital monitoring tools.