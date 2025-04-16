68 girls from Andhra Pradesh receive scholarships from Malabar Gold Trust

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya encouraged girls to utilise opportunities for achieving life goals.

Speaking as chief guest at a function organised by Malabar Gold Charitable Trust in Ongole, she distributed scholarships worth Rs 5.66 lakh to 68 meritorious girl students from government junior colleges.

The students from areas including Maddipadu and Singarayakonda excelled in recent Intermediate results. She praised the Malabar Gold initiative and urged students to aim high, sharing her own journey of becoming a Collector. Malabar Gold’s Samuel highlighted their commitment to education and empowerment through their CSR, funding Rs 1.67 crore for 1,928 students.