Andhra Pradesh

68 girls from Andhra Pradesh receive scholarships from Malabar Gold Trust

The students, from areas including Maddipadu and Singarayakonda, excelled in recent Intermediate results.
District Collector Thameem Ansariya distributed Rs 5.66 Lakh worth scholarship amounts to all 68 selected girl students of the district.
District Collector Thameem Ansariya distributed Rs 5.66 Lakh worth scholarship amounts to all 68 selected girl students of the district.Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya encouraged girls to utilise opportunities for achieving life goals.

Speaking as chief guest at a function organised by Malabar Gold Charitable Trust in Ongole, she distributed scholarships worth Rs 5.66 lakh to 68 meritorious girl students from government junior colleges.

The students from areas including Maddipadu and Singarayakonda excelled in recent Intermediate results. She praised the Malabar Gold initiative and urged students to aim high, sharing her own journey of becoming a Collector. Malabar Gold’s Samuel highlighted their commitment to education and empowerment through their CSR, funding Rs 1.67 crore for 1,928 students.

Girl Students
scholarships
Thameem Ansariya
Malabar Gold Trust

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com