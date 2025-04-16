Andhra CM assures V-C all support for swift completion of tribal university campus

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured that the State government will extend full support for the swift completion of the Central Tribal University being built at Kuntinavalasa in Mentada mandal of Vizianagaram district.

On Tuesday, the university’s Vice Chancellor Prof. TV Kattimani and Dean Prof. M Sharath met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and discussed the construction work in progress.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Central government has allocated Rs 800 crore for the project, out of which Rs 340 crore has already been released.

The university is being constructed in 561 acres, with administrative buildings, hostels, and academic blocks in the works. The Chief Minister advised the Vice Chancellor to speed up the construction and complete all works within a year so that the buildings can be made operational.

He assured that the State government will offer complete cooperation in this regard and works related to essential facilities like drinking water, electricity, and approach roads would be expedited.

He also instructed the concerned officials to immediately begin work on these fronts. When the Vice Chancellor mentioned that completing a 2-km approach road would greatly help, the Chief Minister assured immediate commencement of those works. University officials informed him that while there is a requirement for 100 teaching staff, only 18 are currently in place.

Responding to this, Naidu said he would write to the Prime Minister requesting an increase in employees. He also said the state would request the PM to attend the university’s convocation scheduled for May.