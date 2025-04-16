Andhra CM Naidu not committed to uplift Dalits: Ex-MP

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was anti-Dalit, the YSRCP said the TDP government had never been sincere in implementing welfare schemes that reach Dalits.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, former MP Nandigam Suresh and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu said while Naidu planned to install BR Ambedkar’s statue at in Inavolu, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had installed the giant statue of the Architect of Indian Constitution in the heart of Vijayawada city, which reflects the contrast.

Naidu’s frequent remarks on Dalits show his indifferent attitude towards the weaker sections, and when his Cabinet minister spoke ill of Dalits, no action was taken. Any attempt to privatise Smriti Vanam will be fought tooth and nail, and we will not allow Naidu to visit Dalit colonies, they said.

Suresh accusing Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and HRD Minister N Lokesh of making adverse comments against Dalits time and again.