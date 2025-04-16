Andhra Minister Lokesh to felicitates 52 government college inter toppers
VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday felicitated 52 State-level toppers from government junior colleges under the “Shining Stars-2025” programme, recognising their outstanding performance in the Intermediate examinations.
At the event held at his Undavalli residence, the students received gold medals and laptops for their achievements. Lokesh became emotional while addressing them, saying, “You have erased the long-standing perception that students from government colleges cannot excel. You all are winners. Hats off to you. I am proud to sit among you today.”
The minister praised parents and lecturers for their role in shaping the students’ futures. “If you have reached this level, it is because of the sacrifices made by your parents. This should never be forgotten,” he said, encouraging students to pursue their dreams and remain grounded.
Lokesh highlighted ongoing reforms in the education sector, including the reintroduction of the Dokka Seethamma mid-day meal scheme in junior colleges, provision of textbooks and notebooks, and promotions for principals. He said the government aimed to complete reforms by June to improve learning outcomes.
Lokesh said he was bullied during school but transformed himself during Intermediate, later completing an MBA at Stanford and working with the World Bank. “I have come here not just as a minister, but to celebrate your success,” he told the students. He stressed the need to level the educational playing field, announcing a scholarship scheme for foreign education and fee reimbursement. Lokesh urged students to explore emerging fields such as solar energy and biogas.
Referring to the “No Drugs in Colleges, Bro” campaign, Lokesh promised continued support, including considering student feedback on uniforms. He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening education.
HRD Minister highlights GSDP growth in AP
HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh ranked second in the country in GSDP growth due to public, industrial and government efforts. Speaking at the AP-CII Joint Consultative Forum, he stressed infrastructure, Rs 30 lakh crore industrial investments, and IT job creation. Amaravati will be developed with major projects, and the government targets Rs 83,000 crore in FDI this year.