Andhra Minister Lokesh to felicitates 52 government college inter toppers

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday felicitated 52 State-level toppers from government junior colleges under the “Shining Stars-2025” programme, recognising their outstanding performance in the Intermediate examinations.

At the event held at his Undavalli residence, the students received gold medals and laptops for their achievements. Lokesh became emotional while addressing them, saying, “You have erased the long-standing perception that students from government colleges cannot excel. You all are winners. Hats off to you. I am proud to sit among you today.”

The minister praised parents and lecturers for their role in shaping the students’ futures. “If you have reached this level, it is because of the sacrifices made by your parents. This should never be forgotten,” he said, encouraging students to pursue their dreams and remain grounded.

Lokesh highlighted ongoing reforms in the education sector, including the reintroduction of the Dokka Seethamma mid-day meal scheme in junior colleges, provision of textbooks and notebooks, and promotions for principals. He said the government aimed to complete reforms by June to improve learning outcomes.