Andhra Pradesh government sanctions 2,260 special education teacher posts

VIJAYAWADA: The government has issued orders creating 2,260 new special education teacher posts in the state, including 1,136 Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts and 1,124 School Assistant posts.

These positions will be filled through the DSC. As per the GO, the special education teachers will be appointed to provide education to students with intellectual disabilities, including autism.

At the primary level, out of the 1,136 SGT (Special Education) posts, major allocations include 151 posts in Guntur, 127 in East Godavari, 117 in Chittoor, 110 in Kurnool, and 101 in Anantapur. At the secondary level, there is a total requirement of 1,984 School Assistant (Special Education) posts.