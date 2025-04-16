Andhra's Bapatla cops inspect hotels to curb cricket betting

GUNTUR: Bapatla district police conducted surprise inspections at hotels, lodges, resorts, dhabas, and restaurants across the district on Monday night, following instructions from District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi. The checks aimed to curb illegal activities, particularly cricket betting, amidst the ongoing IPL season.

SP Dudi warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone involved in cricket betting or other anti-social activities. He emphasized that encouraging youth to participate in betting would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

During the inspections, police officers checked records, questioned suspicious individuals, and advised management to maintain detailed records of all guests, including ID verification. They were also instructed to report any suspicious activities or persons to the nearest police station immediately.

The SP highlighted that with IPL matches underway, some individuals might attempt to lure youth into betting for personal gain, using hotels, lodges, or restaurants as operational hubs. The inspections aimed to prevent such misuse of hospitality spaces.

He urged the public to report any betting or illegal activities by calling 100 or 112, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.