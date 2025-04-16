APATA urges Centre to restore cancelled flights

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Air Travelers Association (APATA) has urged the Union Civil Aviation Minister to restore cancelled flights, boost cargo infrastructure, and fast-track aviation projects across the State.

In a representation submitted recently, APATA flagged the cancellation of key domestic and international routes.

In April 2025 alone, flights from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur were withdrawn. Services to cities like Goa, Pune, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai have also stopped, including those operated by Akasa Air.

International links to Malaysia, Colombo, and Dubai were discontinued, along with a seafood export cargo service.

The association called for the reintroduction of direct flights to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Coimbatore, improved scheduling on the Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada route, and dedicated cargo flights to pharmaceutical hubs like Pydibhimavaram and Parawada Pharma City.

Citing Union Budget 2025 announcements, APATA sought DPRs for cargo hubs at Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Tirupati, Udan Yatri Cafés at major airports, and Udan Cargo flights linking tier-2 cities with national and international hubs.

The association reiterated demands to operationalise the proposed Aviation University at Bhogapuram and establish a Sustainable Aviation Fuel refinery.