Krishna water to be released today to fill 266 tanks

VIJAYAWADA: All 266 summer storage tanks across Krishna district will be filled to capacity to prevent water scarcity during the summer, instructed Krishna District Collector DK Balaji.

In a review meeting with officials from the Rural Water Supply (RWS), Panchayat, and Water Resources departments on Tuesday, the Collector said water was released from the Prakasam Barrage on April 16 to fill the tanks.

The Collector directed officials to prioritise remote tanks and ensure availability of necessary material and machinery. “Not a single drop of water should be wasted or diverted to fishing ponds,” he warned. He instructed that any individual found misusing water or diverting it for unauthorised purposes would face strict action, including the seizure of motors. He also sought a detailed report on each tank, including its current water capacity, to help monitor usage and plan accordingly. DK Balaji stressed the need for swift action to avert a drinking water shortage this summer.

Water Resources SE Mohan Rao and other officials participated in the meeting.