Land acquisition for airport in Amaravati yet to take wings

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the construction of the Amaravati capital resumes with renewed vigour, a crucial decision regarding additional land acquisition for a proposed international airport remains pending.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, during his visit to Ananthavaram village in the capital city area on Saturday, confirmed that no final decision has been made on whether land for the airport would be acquired through land pooling or land acquisition.

The Minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on developing Amaravati into a mega city by integrating Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada. As part of this plan, a world-class international airport is proposed to be built over 5,000 acres. However, the total land required for the project, including infrastructure like roads and drainage systems, would amount to 30,000 acres.

Narayana pointed out that local MLAs have expressed concern over potential losses to farmers if the land is acquired through the traditional land acquisition method.