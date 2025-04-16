NTR Trust Thalassemia Run in Vizag on May 8

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR Memorial Trust will organise the Thalassemia Run 2025 in Visakhapatnam on May 8 to raise awareness about Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder.

The programme will be held along the scenic RK Beach at 6.00 pm and is open to all age groups.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing Trustee of NTR Memorial Trust and wife of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will participate in the run.

Speaking about the initiative, she described it as a powerful community movement to inspire action and promote voluntary blood donations.

Participants can register for 10K, 5K, or 3K categories based on their fitness levels.

The event’s theme, “Uniting Communities, Prioritising Patients,” underscores the importance of collective action in supporting Thalassemia patients.

Registrations are open at [www.thalassemiarun.com](http://www.thalassemiarun.com) or via QR codes on promotional material.

For more information, contact +91-9652974235 or 9100433499.