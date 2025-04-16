PIL filed for mid-day meal to be implemented in drought-hit Andhra mandals during vacation

VIJAYAWADA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, urging authorities to implement the mid-day meal scheme in drought-affected mandals during summer vacation for the benefit of students in government schools and junior colleges.

The petitioner, Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guruteja, from Kakinada, contends that under Section 5 of the National Food Security Act, 2013, students up to 14 years or Class 8 are entitled to free nutritious meal, and denying this right to them is unconstitutional. The case is set for hearing on Wednesday before a bench led by the Chief Justice.

PIL on speed breakers

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the AP High Court claiming that authorities are not following Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines while installing speed breakers on State highways, district and rural roads.

Advocate Tandava Yogesh, who filed the PIL, alleges speed breakers lack standard dimensions of 3.7 metres wide, 0.10 metres high, with a 17 metre radius-and mandatory signage or white-yellow markings.

He seeks court orders to remove non-compliant speed breakers or rectify them. The petition highlights haphazard installations causing safety issues. The High Court will hear the PIL on Wednesday.