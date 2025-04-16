Talks held on improving Telangana, Andhra security

VISAKHAPATNAM: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) Major General Ajay Misra, held a strategic meeting with the State Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta to bolster cooperation between the Indian Army and the State Police.

The discussions primarily centred around improving regional security and strengthening intelligence-sharing mechanisms. Both officials acknowledged the growing need for enhanced security measures in response to evolving threats. The two sides also underlined the importance of real-time intelligence exchange in aiding counter-terrorism efforts and broader law enforcement activities, which are vital to maintaining public safety.

In a separate engagement on Monday, Major General Misra met with the State Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan. The conversation highlighted the Army’s role in nation-building and its contribution to the State’s overall development.

The welfare of ex-servicemen featured prominently in the discussion. Topics included access to support services for retired personnel, and the effective utilisation of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund to assist veterans and their families.