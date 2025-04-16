TDP chief Palla offers prayers at Dwarka for Mahanadu success

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao offered special prayers at the sacred Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat, seeking divine blessings for the successful conduct of Mahanadu 2025, the party’s annual conclave.

Palla invoked the blessings of Lord Dwarkadhish, praying that the Mahanadu be conducted smoothly and without hindrance, emerging as a defining chapter in the party’s journey.

He expressed hope that, under the visionary leadership of TDP supremo and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the event would reflect the aspirations of a State that is steadily advancing on the path of development and progress. With the people’s mandate propelling the TDP back into power, the party state president reiterated the government’s commitment to Vision 2047.

He made particular mention of the education sector, highlighting the progressive reforms being championed by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

Looking ahead to Mahanadu, Palla asserted that the conclave would serve not merely as a party gathering, but as a crucible for key policy decisions that will chart a new course for the State.

“Our goal is not only to strengthen the party structurally but also to reinforce our commitment to public service with renewed vigour and purpose,” Palla asserted.