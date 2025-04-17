25% EWS quota comes into effect in all Andhra Pradesh private schools

VIJAYAWADA: The government has launched the implementation of Section 12(1)(C) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, for the 2025–26 academic year, reserving 25 per cent of seats in Class 1 across all private unaided schools for children from disadvantaged groups and economically weaker sections.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao announced that applications would be accepted from April 28 to May 15 through the School Education Department’s official website, using the child’s Aadhaar number and other basic details. Parents may also apply via the Village Secretariat, Mandal Educational Resource Centre, or the school concerned.

Srinivasa Rao said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to equitable access to quality education. He assured that the admission process would be fully transparent and urged eligible parents to make use of the opportunity.

He said children applying for IB, CBSE, or ICSE schools must have completed five years of age as on March 31. For State syllabus schools, the age cut-off is June 1.

To apply, parents must submit the child’s birth certificate and proof of residence—Aadhaar, ration card, voter ID, electricity bill or rental agreement. For assistance, a toll-free helpline (18004258599) has been made available.