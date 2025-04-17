Andhra Pradesh Governor attends Himachal Formation Day

VIJAYAWADA: Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer attended the Himachal Pradesh state formation day celebrations at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, on Wednesday as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme.

In his address, the Governor highlighted the cultural simplicity of Himachal Pradesh, noting its preservation of age-old customs and traditions. He also praised the State’s scenic beauty, mentioning popular hill stations like Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Dalhousie, and Dharmshala as key tourist destinations.

The event featured a traditional Tabla performance by Madhu Babu, Himachali folk songs by Sri Dhanunjay, and folk dances by students of Icon Public School, Vijayawada. Dr M Hari Jawaharlal and other dignitaries were present.