APMC battles fake certificate menace

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) is grappling with a growing crisis as fake doctors in several states misuse its name and forge registration certificates.

In recent incidents, fraudulent documents claiming affiliation with the APMC have surfaced in Kerala, Haryana, and, most notably, in Madhya Pradesh, where a bogus doctor was allegedly involved in multiple patient deaths.

Over the past year, the APMC received two emails from Kerala and four from Haryana seeking verification of registration details. After thorough checks, the council found all six registrations to be fake and formally alerted the respective state medical councils.

However, the issue escalated when a man posing as a doctor under the name Dr N John Kem, whose actual identity is reportedly Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, was arrested in Damoh of Madhya Pradesh. He had been working at a private missionary hospital, where failed surgeries reportedly led to the deaths of seven patients. During the investigation, documents surfaced suggesting he was registered with the APMC.

Following an inquiry from the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday, APMC officials reexamined their records and confirmed the certificates were fabricated. The council immediately informed the NMC and alerted district authorities and nursing council officials across Andhra Pradesh.