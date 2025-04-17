Cement road laid around parked car in Andhra's Vetapalem

GUNTUR: In a bizarre display of negligence, a cement road was laid around a parked car in Amodagiripatnam village, Vetapalem mandal, Bapatla district, without removing it first.

According to the sources, the incident took place in front of Buddi Venkata Ramana’s house, where a cement road was being constructed extending to the residence of Chennamsetti Subba Rao. Instead of moving the car parked in front of Venkata Ramana’s house, the contractor laid the road around it, effectively trapping the vehicle in the middle of the newly constructed path.

Local panchayat officials revealed that the car had been parked in the same spot for nearly a year. Despite multiple requests to the owner to move it, he allegedly locked his house and left without responding. As a result, the contractor proceeded with the roadwork around the vehicle.

Venkata Ramana, however, raised concerns, claiming that the contractor damaged his property and completed the roadwork without conducting a survey or removing any encroachments. He has called for higher officials to intervene, take necessary action to remove the encroachments, and extend the road as initially planned.

The incident has gone viral on social media, attracting both criticism and amusement from netizens.