Don’t get misled, Minister tells ryots who contributed land for Amaravati development

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana has reassured farmers, who contributed land for Amaravati’s development, that their efforts wouldn’t go in vain.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he urged farmers not to be misled by rumours, emphasising the government’s commitment to building a world-class capital.

“Some are trying to create misconceptions about Amaravati. Farmers should not have any doubts. The government is committed to building a world-class capital,” Narayana said, addressing concerns about the proposed international airport.

He clarified that around 5,000 acres would be needed for the airport, with MLAs and farmers appealing for land pooling, although no decision has been made on acquisition methods. About 30,000 acres may be required in total for supporting infrastructure like roads and greenery, with 5,000 acres allocated for the airport. Highlighting the government’s vision for Amaravati, he emphasised that the capital city aims to provide not just basic infrastructure but also employment opportunities through smart, non-polluting industries. “The CM is focused on attracting foreign investors and generating jobs. For this, an international airport is crucial to ensure seamless connectivity,” he said.

Narayana said administrative sanction had been received for projects worth Rs 64,000 crore, and that most tenders had been finalised. He added that residences for officials would be completed within a year, trunk roads in 18 months, layout roads in 30 months, and iconic buildings in three years.