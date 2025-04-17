ECI announces Rajya Sabha bypoll schedule for vacant Andhra seat

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the byelection to one Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh.

Following the resignation of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on January 25, the seat fell vacant. Though Vijayasai Reddy got the tenure as the member of Upper House till June 21, 2028, he quit the MP post, besides submitting his resignation to the YSRCP primary membership.

As per the schedule, the bypoll notification will be issued on April 22, and April 29 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of the nominations will be held on April 30, and May 2 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature. Polling will be held on May 9 from 9 am to 4 pm if necessary.