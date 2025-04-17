Foolproof arrangements for Modi’s visit to Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh

The Collector stressed coordination among departments, uninterrupted power, proper sanitation, drinking water, snacks, and mobile toilets.
Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi along with SP Satish Kumar addressing a meeting on the arrangements for PM Narendra Modis visit on May 2.
GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi directed officials to complete arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2 in a time-bound manner.

At a review meeting, she discussed security, logistics, sanitation, and public amenities with SP Satish Kumar, Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Simha, GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, and other officials.

Modi will lay foundations, hold a roadshow and address a public meeting. The Collector stressed coordination among departments, uninterrupted power, proper sanitation, drinking water, snacks, and mobile toilets. Beautification, crowd control, and barricading in five parking zones were also prioritised. State-level nodal officers have been assigned; district-level responsibilities will be finalised soon.

